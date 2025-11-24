AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,816,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.98% of AvalonBay Communities worth $573,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $180.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.35.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

