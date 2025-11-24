AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Shares Purchased by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for about 2.6% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $63,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,800,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,639,876,000 after purchasing an additional 127,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,966,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,220,000 after buying an additional 152,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,551,000 after buying an additional 57,599 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,816,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,091,000 after purchasing an additional 530,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.9%

AVB stock opened at $180.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.The business had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.