AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Bought by NFC Investments LLC

NFC Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 6.5% of NFC Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $22,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 700.0% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research downgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AutoZone from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,547.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,148.40. This represents a 97.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,400. This trade represents a 41.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,895.46 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,076.44 and a 12-month high of $4,388.11. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,966.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,894.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $51.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.