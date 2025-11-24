Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,373,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Automatic Data Processing worth $732,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $253.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.18 and a 52-week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

