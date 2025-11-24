AT&T Inc. $T Shares Bought by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,139,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310,560 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $5,266,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,039,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,026 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

