ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 29.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 27.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Arete Research raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,076.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $966.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $380.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,086.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,000.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $841.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

