Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Apyx Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on APYX

Apyx Medical Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.60. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 158.22%. Apyx Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Apyx Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.