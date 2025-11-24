Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,189,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $973,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 137.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $249.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.96 and a 1 year high of $282.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.81.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.16. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.71%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

