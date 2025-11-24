Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE Stake Increased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,401,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,637,000 after purchasing an additional 80,591 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $40,841,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,519,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,524,000 after buying an additional 52,734 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,179,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,738,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after buying an additional 151,621 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

NYSE APLE opened at $11.75 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $373.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.94 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 131.51%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

