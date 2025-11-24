Aon plc $AON Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,855 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AON by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 45.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $1,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $346.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. AON’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AON from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.