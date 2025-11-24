Analyzing SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) and SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brinker International and SSP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 0 9 10 0 2.53 SSP Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Brinker International presently has a consensus target price of $165.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.58%. Given Brinker International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brinker International is more favorable than SSP Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $5.59 billion 1.07 $383.10 million $9.64 14.02 SSP Group $4.35 billion 0.31 $34.75 million N/A N/A

This table compares Brinker International and SSP Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than SSP Group.

Volatility & Risk

Brinker International has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSP Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and SSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 7.94% 164.66% 17.30% SSP Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brinker International beats SSP Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands. The company also operates virtual brands, It's Just Wings. Brinker International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

