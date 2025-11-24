Analysts Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT at $94.67

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.6667.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $572,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,578.66. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,070.88. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $1,113,353,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,816,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,814,000 after acquiring an additional 264,268 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,734,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,063,000 after acquiring an additional 223,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,837,000 after acquiring an additional 179,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,862,000 after purchasing an additional 219,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.9%

UNM opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

