Analysts Set MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX) Target Price at $49.50

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBX. Wall Street Zen upgraded MBX Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MBX Biosciences from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MBX Biosciences stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51. MBX Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.19.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10.

In other news, Director Steven L. Hoerter bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $265,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,219,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,949,920. This trade represents a 14.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 706,666 shares of company stock worth $12,537,788.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 4,131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in MBX Biosciences by 117.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 102.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $88,000.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

