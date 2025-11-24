Analysts Set Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Target Price at $59.00

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Carriage Services Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:CSV opened at $42.29 on Friday. Carriage Services has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $49.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 12.85%. Carriage Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shane Pudenz sold 13,027 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $577,877.72. Following the sale, the vice president owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,294.80. This trade represents a 46.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 1,736.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

