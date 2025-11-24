Amgen Inc. $AMGN Position Lifted by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.4% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $688,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,996,807,000 after acquiring an additional 841,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,600,043,000 after acquiring an additional 687,735 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,680,000 after acquiring an additional 665,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Amgen by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,017,000 after acquiring an additional 600,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $343.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $337.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.58. The company has a market cap of $181.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $345.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. Amgen’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

