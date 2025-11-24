American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) and Hemis (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hemis (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Free Report) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hemis and American Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Resources $145,026.00 1,866.70 -$40.11 million ($0.41) -6.51

Profitability

Hemis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Resources.

This table compares Hemis and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemis N/A N/A N/A American Resources -13,152.00% N/A -21.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of American Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hemis has a beta of -2.32, indicating that its share price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hemis and American Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemis 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Resources 1 0 3 1 2.80

American Resources has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.99%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than Hemis.

Summary

American Resources beats Hemis on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hemis

Energy Holdings, Inc. intends to provide photovoltaic (PV) solar and energy storage solutions. It focuses on providing services related to sustainable clean energy products that include design, project development, sales and lease, engineering, procurement, manufacture, assembly and construction services, energy system incentives, and operations and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Modern Cinema Group, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

