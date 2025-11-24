Ambarella (AMBA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect Ambarella to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $104.1090 million for the quarter. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 25.46%.The firm had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ambarella Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $86.14 on Monday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $178,638.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 977,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,637,106.04. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $154,650.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 126,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,385.96. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 35,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 379.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,811,000 after acquiring an additional 650,306 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $36,810,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 894.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 459,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after buying an additional 413,362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 977.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 227,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after buying an additional 206,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ambarella by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 316,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,108,000 after buying an additional 203,722 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

