Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.6% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

