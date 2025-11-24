Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) & Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX) Critical Analysis

Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Foxx Development has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Foxx Development alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Foxx Development and Alto Ingredients”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foxx Development $65.92 million 0.35 -$9.02 million ($1.44) -2.36 Alto Ingredients $922.31 million 0.19 -$58.98 million ($0.69) -3.24

Foxx Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alto Ingredients. Alto Ingredients is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Foxx Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Foxx Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Foxx Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Foxx Development and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foxx Development -15.26% N/A -27.37% Alto Ingredients -7.16% -18.78% -10.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Foxx Development and Alto Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foxx Development 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alto Ingredients 1 0 1 1 2.67

Alto Ingredients has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 146.09%. Given Alto Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Foxx Development.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Foxx Development on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foxx Development

(Get Free Report)

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. is a consumer electronics and integrated Internet-of-Things solution company catering to both retail and institutional clients. The company currently sells a diverse range of products including mobile phones, tablets and other consumer electronics devices principally in United State and is in the process of developing and distributing end-to-end communication terminals and IoT solutions. Foxx Development Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation, is based in Austin, TX.

About Alto Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption. The company also provides fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, it offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. The company sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry, renewable diesel, and biodiesel customers. It operates alcohol production facilities. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Foxx Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxx Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.