Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Arete

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Arete from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Arete’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.70.

Alphabet Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $315.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $312.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.39 and a 200 day moving average of $213.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,174 shares of company stock worth $58,095,223. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

