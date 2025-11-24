Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,924,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,358,000 after buying an additional 51,820 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Alliant Energy by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $68.27 on Monday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.84%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

