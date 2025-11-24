Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. Alfa Laval has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

