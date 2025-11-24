Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Stake Lifted by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.5% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $257.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $235.55 and a one year high of $341.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.32.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently -402.25%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

