Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,357 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 43,762 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $128,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AEM stock opened at $159.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.67. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $187.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

