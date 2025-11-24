Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock opened at $151.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.37. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $130,491.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,987.92. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.