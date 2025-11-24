AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,478,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.05% of AeroVironment worth $991,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $697,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $300.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.19.

In other news, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $654,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,567. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total transaction of $398,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,575.76. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,228 shares of company stock worth $1,223,157. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $272.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.84.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

