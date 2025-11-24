Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 6.9%

NYSE:AAP opened at $51.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.90%.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $390,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,415. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cfra Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $51.78.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

