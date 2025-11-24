ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR Shares Bought by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in ACM Research by 871.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter worth $114,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Price Performance

ACMR stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ACM Research has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $1,873,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 672,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,001,666.08. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,070. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $5,861,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

