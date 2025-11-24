Acadia Realty Trust $AKR Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,367,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 322,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $62,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 57.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 167.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.340 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

