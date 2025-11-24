Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.3636.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACHC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 256.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 85.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm had revenue of $851.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.