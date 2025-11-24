Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,353,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $320,080,000 after purchasing an additional 506,093 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 5,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 108.7% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 151,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $20,632,000 after acquiring an additional 78,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,177,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,792,209,000 after acquiring an additional 68,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $127.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.18. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

