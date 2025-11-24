9,249 Shares in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,187,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $398,145,000 after buying an additional 128,587 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 293.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,468,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,091,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,520,000 after acquiring an additional 215,727 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 941,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,765,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $142.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.93. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $166.94.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.91 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

