7,814 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Allianz SE lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 180,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $83.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $260.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cfra Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Read Our Latest Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.