7,546 Shares in DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE Purchased by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 11.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $286,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In other DXP Enterprises news, COO Nicholas Little sold 20,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $2,422,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 791,888 shares in the company, valued at $93,862,484.64. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 4,477 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $536,165.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,289.84. This represents a 18.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Singular Research raised DXP Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXP Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 2.2%

DXPE stock opened at $88.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.26. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $130.97. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.15.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.11). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $513.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

