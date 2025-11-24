66,608 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,633,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.43 and its 200 day moving average is $208.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $220.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

