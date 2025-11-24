60,489 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $104.15 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.12. The company has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 21.87%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

