490 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UI. SW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 133.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,816 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $18,897,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ubiquiti news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.58, for a total transaction of $201,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,973.44. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 93.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ubiquiti Stock Up 2.9%
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $733.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.38 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 166.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.
Ubiquiti Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on UI. Zacks Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $299.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.67.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
