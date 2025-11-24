490 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UI. SW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 133.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,816 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $18,897,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ubiquiti news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.58, for a total transaction of $201,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,973.44. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 93.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE UI opened at $530.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $667.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.50. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.00 and a 52 week high of $803.59.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $733.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.38 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 166.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UI. Zacks Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $299.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UI

About Ubiquiti

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.