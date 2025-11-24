483 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Acquired by Burk Holdings LLC

Burk Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $462.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.47. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $484.39. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

