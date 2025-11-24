4,569 Shares in The Kroger Co. $KR Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Kroger by 2,313.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 138,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 133,159 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 463,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Argus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $57.69 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.