43,025 Shares in MFS Intermediate Income Trust $MIN Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIN. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,419,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,688,000 after acquiring an additional 186,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 106.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 840,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 433,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 77,457 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIN opened at $2.66 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.0194 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

