394 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated $MA Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 562,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,389,000 after buying an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $540.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $485.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.50.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

