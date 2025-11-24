34,312 Shares in Archrock, Inc. $AROC Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,312 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth $5,757,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Archrock by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Archrock by 378.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 59,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 47,275 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archrock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archrock news, Director Jason C. Rebrook acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $241,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,930.87. The trade was a 15.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 40,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,022,574.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 184,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,821.60. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AROC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Archrock

Archrock Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AROC opened at $23.34 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.29 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 18.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.