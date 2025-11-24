3,283 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 335.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 897,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,975,000 after purchasing an additional 691,270 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $666,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:COF opened at $207.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.78. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.02%.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
