3,283 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 335.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 897,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,975,000 after purchasing an additional 691,270 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $666,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $207.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.78. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.02%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

