295,738 Shares in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA Acquired by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 295,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Sabra Healthcare REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 5.3% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 254,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 874,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,846 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 503,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 108,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

