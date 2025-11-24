26,389 Shares in PCB Bancorp $PCB Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of PCB Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 88,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCB stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.60. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.47%.

PCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of PCB Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PCB Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

