24,990 Shares in Palladyne AI Corp. $PDYN Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palladyne AI in the first quarter worth $35,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Palladyne AI by 5,657.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palladyne AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Palladyne AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Palladyne AI Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Palladyne AI stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palladyne AI ( NASDAQ:PDYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Palladyne AI had a negative net margin of 953.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.19%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDYN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palladyne AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Palladyne AI in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Palladyne AI in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palladyne AI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palladyne AI

In other news, Director Michael T. Young bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $29,733.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,119 shares in the company, valued at $112,867.59. This trade represents a 35.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristi Martindale sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $34,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 305,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,018.13. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 28,423 shares of company stock valued at $145,242 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

