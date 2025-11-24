225,496 Shares in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. $IE Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.17% of Ivanhoe Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 41.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,831,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 496,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 125,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,759,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after buying an additional 541,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,574,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after buying an additional 1,097,484 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $11.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IE shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

