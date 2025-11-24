1,845 Shares in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Bought by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11,200.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $174.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.28. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $136.05 and a 52 week high of $180.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The firm had revenue of $737.48 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

