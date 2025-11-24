17,867 Shares in ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN Bought by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceTitan by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceTitan

In related news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,508,187.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 833 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $71,804.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,821,062.40. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,121,690 shares of company stock worth $126,740,332. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, September 5th. Loop Capital raised ServiceTitan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.73.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

Shares of TTAN opened at $86.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average is $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.40). ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 26.08%.The business had revenue of $242.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceTitan Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

