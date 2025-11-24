14,794 Shares in The Kroger Co. $KR Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Kroger by 6,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 10,425.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $66.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $57.69 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.Kroger’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Argus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.